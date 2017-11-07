Senator Hoeven Meets with Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Nominee

President Trump nominated James to the Civil Works post earlier this year

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator John Hoeven is pushing for flood protection from the nominee for Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

Hoeven met with R.D. James to introduce him to flood protection efforts in the Red River Valley and in Minot.

If confirmed, James will play a very important role in deciding which flood protection projects get backing from the federal government.

“He’ll be the individual as Assistant Secretary of the Army that oversees the Corps of Engineers,” Sen. Hoeven explained. “It’s very important that he understands the projects in our state and the need for permanent flood protection.”

Hoeven is a member of the Senate Energy and Water Appropriations Committee.