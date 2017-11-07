Sioux Falls Man Dies After Attack at House Party, Teen Girls Arrested

Police say the girls, ages 16 and 17, repeatedly punched the 55-year-old man in the head Friday
TJ Nelson

 

SIOUX FALLS, SD — A man attacked by two teenage girls at a party at his house in Sioux Falls has died of his injuries.

Police say the girls, ages 16 and 17, repeatedly punched the 55-year-old man in the head Friday.

The three were acquainted, but it isn’t clear what motivated the teens to attack the victim.

Neighbors found him unresponsive Saturday night and the girls were arrested Sunday on possible charges of aggravated assault.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Related Post

Perham Man Arrested for Burglary, Following Teen
Man Pleads Guilty in a Fargo Motel Drug Bust
Grand Forks Police Searching for Alleged Robber
Harwood Man Dies From Injuries In Friday Morning C...

You Might Like

Highway 10 Near Detroit Lakes Reopens All Lanes

  DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- We have some great news if you're driving to, through or around Detroit Lakes. After an all summer-long road construction project, all four lanes are once again open on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes. Crews…