Tristate Manufacturer’s Association Teaches Networking is the Way to Success

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The Tristate Manufacturer’s Association says networking is the key to building a successful business.

That’s why some of the organization’s leaders say they wanted to help others develop their manufacturing companies at a networking meeting in Fergus Falls.

More than 30 companies attended to also hear speakers talk about how they can apply servant leadership to their businesses.

Attendees then got an inside look at how the model works by taking a tour of Shortex, a fabric and canvas manufacturer for the marine industry.

“I think you can just run a more effective and profitable business by knowing what’s going on around you and by having resources you can call if you have a problem or challenge you’re facing,” said Sandy Kashmark, executive director of the Tristate Manufacturer’s Association.

For anyone that missed the meeting, there will be a manufacturing, holiday social December 5 in Fergus Falls.