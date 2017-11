West Acres Announces New Store to Fill Vacancy

"Dry Goods" will take over the spot formerly occupied by Aeropostale in West Acres

FARGO, ND — “Dry Goods” is coming to West Acres Mall.

The Iowa-based, women’s fashion retail chain, will open its first North Dakota location next spring.

Dry Goods will take over the spot formerly occupied by Aeropostale in West Acres.

It’ll be one of several new stores coming to the mall in the next few months after several stores closed.

Lululemon and Legacy Toys will open this fall followed by the relocation of Best Buy in the former Sears space in the spring.