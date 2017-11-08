App of the Week: Kerb

Rent out your house? Old news. Rent out your bike, parking space, or landing pad? Now that's news.
Emily Welker

We all know about listing your house or apartment on AirBNB to bring in some cash on the side — reserve an apartment for February in the Twin Cities for Superbowl with us? Anyone?

But it doesn’t need to stop there. People are renting out their bikes, their parking spots, heck, even their helicopter landing pads. Let Francie Black show you latest listings in this week’s App of the Week.

