Final Report On Crash That Killed Breckenridge Pilot

WASHINGTON (KFGO) – Witnesses say a vintage airplane that crashed last summer was “obviously in distress” when it went down and killed the pilot near the Moorhead airport.

That’s according to a new report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Mark Yaggie of Breckenridge, Minn. died when the T-28 military trainer crashed July 2nd.

A witness told federal investigators that the airplane was making a “terrible racket” and sounded like an engine that was out of oil. The NTSB report says an inspection found no visible signs of engine failure.

Toxicology tests revealed that the only drug Yaggie had taken was an antihistamine.

Yaggie was heading from Fargo to Pelican Rapids, when he asked air traffic controllers to divert to Moorhead. The plane struck a light pole near the I-94 weigh station before crashing into a field.