First Grade Students Say Thank You to Veterans by Visiting VA Hospital

Students from Longfellow Elementary delivered handmade cards to say thank you to veterans for Veterans' Day

FARGO, N.D. — Veterans’ Day is Saturday, and students at a Fargo elementary school continued their tradition of delivering cards to veterans.

They braved the cold to give thanks to area veterans.

Over sixty first grade students left Longfellow Elementary School on a very important mission, carrying miniature American flags and handmade cards.

Their spirits were high as they refused to let below–freezing temperatures stop them from completing their mission – saying thank you to the veterans at the VA hospital.

After a 20–minute walk down Elm Street, the first graders from Longfellow Elementary headed inside to deliver their handmade cards to the veterans.

The event is a special time for the patients who are always grateful for the students’ attention every year.

“We get to thank veterans all the time, but when it’s coming from a kid, veterans really — it just touches a special place in your heart when it’s coming from a kid, and especially a big group of kids like today,” said Ross Tweten, Public Information Officer at the Fargo VA Hospital.

Veterans say they couldn’t have been happier to see the kids come through the door.

“It makes you feel pretty special, it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like the kids appreciate you, you know, they all thanked us for our service,” said Gerald Klevgaard, a veteran.

“It’s just amazing that these kids go through this to make it for us to serve their time and they do such beautiful work – I mean this is just fantastic,” said Ronald Cullen, a veteran.

Gerald says seeing the cards and the appreciation from the younger generations is a reminder of why we need to honor our country’s heroes on this special day.

“There’s a lot of us veterans that didn’t come home,” said Klevgaard.

This was the seventh year where Longfellow students delivered cards at the VA Hospital.