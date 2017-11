Flu Season Snapshot

We talked with local health care leaders about what we're up against this year.

Numbers show that only 46.9% of us 6 months old and older in North Dakota got their flu shot last year. Brenton Nesemeier, an epidemiologist with the North Dakota State Department of Health, talked with the Morning Show’s live in-studio about why getting your flu shot is so critical for the flu season that’s already underway.