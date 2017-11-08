Illinois Man Arrested After Found with Missing Teen from Bemidji

He was found with the girl in Minneapolis and brought back to Beltrami County

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — A man from Illinois is being held in Beltrami County after picking up a 13 year old Bemidji girl and taking her to Minneapolis.

Authorities say 21-year-old Chris Morales met the teen on social media.

She was reported missing on Tuesday when she disappeared from her home and wasn’t at school.

A neighbor of the teen had a run in with Morales two days earlier and provided police with a license plate and description of his vehicle.

He was found with the girl in Minneapolis and brought back to Beltrami County.

Morales is accused of criminal sexual conduct and deprivation of custodial or parental rights.