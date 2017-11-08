Illinois Man Arrested After Found with Missing Teen from Bemidji

He was found with the girl in Minneapolis and brought back to Beltrami County
TJ Nelson

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — A man from Illinois is being held in Beltrami County after picking up a 13 year old Bemidji girl and taking her to Minneapolis.

Authorities say 21-year-old Chris Morales met the teen on social media.

She was reported missing on Tuesday when she disappeared from her home and wasn’t at school.

A neighbor of the teen had a run in with Morales two days earlier and provided police with a license plate and description of his vehicle.

He was found with the girl in Minneapolis and brought back to Beltrami County.

Morales is accused of criminal sexual conduct and deprivation of custodial or parental rights.

Related Post

UPDATE: Fargo Police Confirm Missing 12-Year-Old H...
McKinley First Graders Become Inventors
Giggles and Wiggles Daycare Raising Money for Unit...
West Fargo Teacher Resigns After Social Media Post...

You Might Like

Minnesota Deer Hunters Register Nearly 70,000 Deer

  MINNESOTA -- Minnesota hunters registered about the same number of deer during the first two days of the season as last year. The DNR says of the nearly 71,00 deer registered, 57 percent were bucks compared with 67 percent…