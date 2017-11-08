Indoor Workouts to Get Your Blood Flowing

YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties Give At Home Workout Tips
Jackie Kelly

REGIONAL — If this weather gives you a lack of motivation to travel to the gym, we have some tips from the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties on how to work out at home.

They say devoting 15 to 30 a minutes a day circuit training will keep you healthy.

The five primary workouts you should focus on are double leg movements, single leg movement, core or rotational movement, pushing, and pulling.

Examples of this would be rotating through doing squats, lunges, planks, pushups, and bench presses.

“We’ve got to stay in shape cardiovascular-wise because it’s going to help us be better throughout our workday,” said YMCA personal trainer, Jacob Grosz. “A lot of people sit down so moving is going to break up some soreness and some stiffness.”

They say having fancy equipment is not necessary to workout at home, using your steps or milk cartons can act as workout tools.

