Minnesota Deer Hunters Register Nearly 70,000 Deer

MINNESOTA — Minnesota hunters registered about the same number of deer during the first two days of the season as last year.

The DNR says of the nearly 71,00 deer registered, 57 percent were bucks compared with 67 percent during the first weekend of the hunt last year.

The agency predicts about 200,000 deer will be taken during this year’s hunt.

The total harvest last year was about 173,000.

The deer season in most of Minnesota continues through Sunday.

The North Dakota deer hunting season begins Friday at noon.