NDDOT Looking into the Future with “ND Moves”

What does North Dakota need for the future of biking, walking, rolling and public transportation?

FARGO, ND — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is changing the future of transportation.

A new project is getting started and targeting the needs of North Dakotans.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is bringing communities together to answer that question for their new program, ND Moves.

“Coordinating with local communities like Fargo to hear what challenges people are having as they’re biking, out walking or using public transit,” said Jessica Laabs, a consultant with NDDOT.

Organizers say this is the first time a state is combining active transportation and public transportation in the same planning process.

“That’s innovative in its own right and makes a lot of sense,” said Laabs.

Many bikers in the metro are a part of this conversation.

“Raise the awareness and understanding of bike safety, not just for the bicyclist but for the motorists and how to properly interact with the bicyclists,” said Patrick Hollister, a biker from Fergus Falls.

They have ideas that they’d like to see get put in motion.

“In order to really put together a plan that’s going to have a shelf life that’s not just going to collect dust, that’s actually going to be used, it needs to be relevant,” said Hollister.

Having input from different communities within the state is key.

“This is the very first round and we’re just getting started with this planning process so it was really important for us to come out early,” said Laabs.

They will take the ideas presented from the four open houses across the state to present recommendations.

The next open house is tomorrow from 4 to 7 at Grand Forks City Hall.