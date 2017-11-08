NTSB: Witness Describes Plane Sounded Like “A Terrible Racket” Before Crashing in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A vintage airplane that crashed last summer was obviously in distress when it went down and killed the pilot near the Moorhead airport.

That is according to witness reports given to the NTSB in its final report on the crash.

Mark Yaggie of Breckenridge died when the T-28 military training plane crashed July 2.

Yaggie was headed from Fargo to Pelican Rapids when he asked air traffic controllers to be diverted to Moorhead.

One witness said there was a “terrible racket” like a gearbox or engine was failing.

The plane struck a light pole near an Interstate 94 weigh station before crashing into a field.