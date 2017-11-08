Rink Report: UND’s Peter Thome To Start Against Miami University

Cam Johnson, who started in 75 of the hawks last 78 games, was sidelined last week with an injury

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND senior goaltender Cam Johnson who started in 75 of the Hawks’ last 78 games was sidelined last week with an injury, which meant freshman Peter Thome would get his first collegiate start.

In his Friday debut Thome saved 36 shots, the most of any UND debuting goalie this century. The hawks expect a similar performance from him this week against Miami.

“After his weekend that we all saw, there is no question about the confidence level that we have in Peter,” Forward Johnny Simonson said. “What I saw over the weekend is that he’s a gamer. In the big moments of the game he was there to make those big saves. I think that’s what I was most impressed with by him is just his ability to come up big at the right times.”

“He’s an ultimate competitor,” head coach Brad Berry said. “He’s a worker. Whether he knows he’s going to be playing in the game or whether he knows he’s going to be backing up for Cam he just works his tail off and he’s a team first guy.”

Berry said Thome’s teammates also have a high level of respect for the freshman.

“Guys in the locker room love him,” Berry added. “Guys want to battle for him. As you saw I think in the first period against Wisconsin we didn’t give up a shot for seven minutes. That tells you a little bit the mentality of the guys in front of him that are playing what they think of him and how they want to play for him.”

Thome says he can’t wait to get back out on the rink this weekend.

“I’m excited,” Thome said. “Obviously I got a little taste of it against Manitoba but it’s for real now. There’s going to be much more energy in the building. I’m just really looking forward to it.”

Hawks will take the ice Friday at 7:37 p.m.