Slick Roads May Be to Blame for Crash with School Bus in South Fargo

Two passenger vehicles and an empty Park Christian bus were involved in a crash on 25th Street South between Davies and Shanley High Schools

FARGO, N.D. — A three–vehicle crash involving a school bus shut down a busy stretch of road in Fargo just after four this afternoon.

The crash happened on 25th Street South between Davies and Shanley High Schools.

Two passenger vehicles and a bus from Park Christian High School were involved.

Authorities arrived on scene and found two cars heavily damaged.

“First engine arrived on scene and reported heavy damage on the two passenger vehicles, slight damage to the school bus, the school bus was empty, there were no students on board, so we just ended up having basically just three cars is what it came down to,” said Dane Carley, Fargo Fire Department Battalion Chief.

One woman was hurt and taken to an area hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.