Vikings Move QB Sam Bradford to IR, Activate Teddy Bridgewater

Case Keenum is still expected to start on Sunday against Washington
Keith Albertson

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings will roll with Teddy Bridgewater as their backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against Washington.

Bridgewater hasn’t played since a knee injury in the preseason in August 2016.

Sam Bradford started week one, but suffered his own knee injury. He was week-to-week for much of the season, but the Vikings are adding him to the Injured Reserve for the rest of the season.

