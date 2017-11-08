Watch: NDSU Baseball Coach Tod Brown Discusses National Signing Day additions

The Bison baseball team added seven newcomers

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State University head baseball coach Tod Brown announced the addition of seven players on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Left-handed pitcher/outfielder Brock Anderson, infielder Peter Brookshaw, infielder Spencer Gillund, right-handed pitcher Barron Holtz, right-handed pitcher Ben Smith and catcher/outfielder Ben Tallman signed National Letters of Intent to continue their education and play baseball for the Bison starting in the fall of 2018.

In addition, right-handed pitcher Austin Nikolas has been admitted to NDSU and will play baseball for North Dakota State next season.

Brock Anderson

LHP/OF | 6-0 | 185

Alexandria, Minn. (Alexandria HS)

Two-time Central Lakes All-Conference honoree … Voted team MVP twice … AMFAM All-USA Minnesota Baseball … Batted .423 with 33 hits, 13 doubles, two triples and two home runs in high school in 2017 … Added a .557 on-base and .718 slugging percentage … Worked 24 walks while only striking out seven times … Batted .446 with 37 hits, six doubles, one triple and a homer to go along with a .535 on-base percentage during his 2017 American Legion season … Compiled a 2-0 record with 47 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.33 in 21 innings pitched in his 2017 legion campaign.

Peter Brookshaw

INF | 5-10 | 165

Prescott, Wis. (Prescott HS)

Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-State First Team and WBCA Division 2 Player of the Year in 2017 … First team all-conference and WBCA All-District First Team … Wisconsin Baseball Central Player of the Year … Holds the school records for at bats, hits, doubles, batting average and slugging percentage at Prescott High School … Batted .583 with 60 hits, 39 runs scored, 23 doubles, three triples, two home runs, 40 RBI, 17 stolen bases, 19 walks and a .874 slugging percentage last season … Also compiled a .975 fielding percentage.

Spencer Gillund

INF | 6-0 | 175

Enderlin, N.D. (Bismarck State College)

Named to the NJCAA Division II All-America Third Team … Hit .410 with 59 hits, 40 runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 13 homers, 53 RBI, 11 walks and six stolen bases in 2017 at Bismarck State College as a freshman in 2017 … Added a .799 slugging and .488 on-base percentage.

Barron Holtz

RHP | 6-1 | 170

Plainview, Minn. (Plainview-Elgin-Millville HS)

Compiled a 4-1 record with a 1.35 ERA in 41.1 innings pitched … Appeared in nine games, including seven starts … Tallied 79 strikeouts and only 20 walks while surrendering just eight earned runs in 2017.

Austin Nikolas

RHP | 6-0 | 170

St. Cloud, Minn. (St. Cloud Tech HS)

Times Media All-Area honorable mention selection in 2017 … Compiled a 2.10 ERA with 39 strikeouts and only six walks in 20 innings pitched … Made seven saves and surrendered just six earned runs.

Ben Smith

RHP | 6-3 | 210

South St. Paul, Minn. (South St. Paul HS)

All-conference honorable mention sophomore year and all-conference as a junior … Tallied a 4-4 record with a 1.29 ERA in 10 appearances and 48.2 innings of work in 2017 … Compiled 61 strikeouts and only 16 walks while giving up just nine earned runs on 37 hits … Also pitched four complete games.

Ben Tallman

C/OF | 6-0 | 175

Billings, Mont. (Billings West HS)

Hit .333 with 63 hits, 34 runs scored, 20 doubles, five triples and three home runs in 2017 … Posted 32 RBI, 17 walks and five stolen bases … Added a .394 on-base and .540 slugging percentage last season.

North Dakota State ended the 2017 season with an overall record of 31-25, marking the eighth consecutive season the team has won at least 20 games. NDSU also established a new record for Summit League victories with a 19-11 league mark and advanced to The Summit League Baseball Championship game for the fourth time in the last six years.