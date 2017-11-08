Watch: NDSU MBB Coach Jennifer Lopez Discusses National Signing Day additions

The Bison officially added three players to their squad on National Signing Day

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State University head volleyball coach Jennifer Lopez announced Wednesday, Nov. 8, the addition of 6-foot setter Kalli Hegerle (West Fargo, N.D. / West Fargo H.S.); 5-11 outside hitter Ally Murphy (Eagan, Minn. / Eagan H.S.) and 6-1 middle hitter Kirstin Tidd (Verona, Wis. / Verona Area High School) who will be joining the volleyball program in the fall of 2018.

KALLI HEGERLE, 6-0, Setter, West Fargo, N.D. (West Fargo H.S.)

HIGH SCHOOL: Three-year starter for Sheyenne High School and this season with West Fargo High School … Two-time all-state performer including first team honors last season … Career numbers heading into November included 1,751 kills, 1,340 assists, 857 digs, 214 aces and 185 blocks … Two-time all-conference selection … Played for Summit Volleyball Club including the Elite 18’s in 2016.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Erik and Shelly (Steckler) Hegerle … Father, Erik, was a free safety for North Dakota State in the early 1990s, while mother, Shelly, competed in track and field at NDSU … Has one brother, Carson.

ALLY MURPHY, 5-11, Outside Hitter, Eagan, Minn. (Eagan H.S.)

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-year starter for Eagan High School and head coach Kathy Gillen … The Wildcats advanced to the Minnesota Class AAA state tournament all four seasons, winning the championship in 2015 and 2016 … All-state tournament and South Suburban all-conference selection in 2015 … Eagan was state runner-up in 2014 … The Wildcats are ranked fourth nationally by Prep Volleyball … Played club volleyball for the Northern Lights for eight years … Northern Lights won the 2017 U.S. Junior National 17-under Championship … Two-year letter winner in track and field at Eagan … Member of National Art Honor Society..

PERSONAL: Daughter of Gregg and Paula Murphy … Has one sister, Morgan.

KIRSTIN TIDD, 6-1, Middle Hitter, Verona, Wis. (Verona Area H.S.)

HIGH SCHOOL: Two-time all-conference first team selection for Verona High School and head coach Kelly Annen … Honorable mention all-state … Two-time all-tournament selection … Led team in blocks and kills … Member of conference and regional championship team … Played club volleyball for Capital Volleyball Academy … Involved with in many community project the FFA including Helping Hands and with her church.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Ray and Sonja Tidd … Father played football at North Dakota State, lining up at tight end from 1978-81 … Has one brother, Zach, and two sisters, Jessica (deceased) and Heidi … Second cousin is current NDSU player Alexis Bachmeier… Number of relatives attended North Dakota State … Grandfather was associate dean of mathematics and science, and head of student academic affairs.

North Dakota State (16-8, 7-5 Summit League) is scheduled to close out the regular season on the road at Western Illinois (8-18, 3-9 SL) at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, and at Omaha (9-16, 6-6 SL) at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12.