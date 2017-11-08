Watch: NDSU WBB Coach Maren Walseth Discusses National Signing Day additions

The Bison added one player to go along with their corps of youngsters

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State University women’s basketball head coach Maren Walseth announced Wednesday, Nov. 8, the signing of high school standout Reagan Heun to a National Letter of Intent to attend NDSU and play basketball starting in the fall of 2018.

“I am excited to officially welcome Reagan Heun and her family into our Bison family today. Once again, our staff has worked diligently to identify our needs as a program, and Reagan fulfills those needs and will positively impact our program on and off the court,” Walseth said. “First and foremost, we evaluate young women who are conscientious students, upstanding members of their communities and fit the Bison women’s basketball culture on the court and in the locker room. I am thrilled Reagan chose to continue her education and basketball career as a Bison and be a part of our exciting future.”

Reagan Heun

G | 5-10

Spring Branch, Texas (Canyon Lake HS)

Plays for coach Zach Burleson at Canyon Lake High School … First all-time in scoring, three-point field goals made and free-throws made at Canyon Lake … Averaged 18 points and seven rebounds last season as a junior … Last season, led her high school team in points scored, rebounds, three-pointers, free-throws and blocks, while being second on her team in assists and steals … Was 136-of-151 from the foul line for 90 percent … All-District first team last season … Played for Texas Elite Adidas GATA AAU team … Shot 52 percent from three last summer with her AAU team … National Honor Society Office, Senior Class Vice President and Student Council Member … Daughter of Lisa and Scott Heun … Her father, Scott, played football for Kansas State.

Coach Walseth on Heun:

“Reagan is a tall and strong guard. She is incredibly fundamental, and her ability to shoot the ball with range will continue to open the floor.”

North Dakota State is slated to tip-off the 2017-18 regular season Friday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. against Mayville State.