West Fargo Bridge Undergoing Damage Assessments After Crash

WEST FARGO, ND — Damage assessments are under way after a truck hit a railroad overpass in West Fargo.

The crash happened this morning on Center Street, just north of Main Avenue.

No serious injuries were reported, but the truck driver may have struck his head on the windshield.

The truck was heavily damaged.