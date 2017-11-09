Cobber FB Gearing up for Important Regular-Season Finale against St. John’s

Both team's head into Saturday's game 6-1 in conference play

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia’s football team is excited about the prospect of playing for something in the final game of the regular season.

The Cobbers (8-1, 6-1 MIAC) have a chance to get into the playoffs if they can upset No. 7 St. John’s (8-1, 6-1 MIAC) on the road Saturday.

“What’s really good about this game is the fact that we control our destiny,” head coach Terry Horan said. “We’re not leaving it up to the eight member committee to decided if we’re in the playoffs or not. We win, we’re gonna be in.”

Concordia running back Jason Montonye likes that the game happens to be against such a big rival too.

“It’s win or go home this week,” Montonye said. “The fact that it is against St. John’s adds a little extra motivation just because our rivalry with them is something special. We’re looking forward to it but we’re definitely all ready for the challenge.”

Kickoff for this matchup is at 1:00 in St. Joseph, Minn.