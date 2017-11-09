Crews Respond to Garage Fire in West Fargo

When firefighters arrived there was smoke coming from a double garage that the homeowners share with neighbors

WEST FARGO, ND — A neighbor spots a fire in a garage in West Fargo and calls authorities.

Crews responded around 4 o’clock this afternoon to the garage at 229 12th Avenue East.

When firefighters arrived there was smoke coming from a double garage that the homeowners share with neighbors.

There were no vehicles inside at the time of the fire.

There is smoke damage to both units.

The garage is separate from the house and the chief of the West Fargo Fire Department says it could have been much worse.

“We do see an increase in fires like this when the cold weather hits. The heaters that might be in garages that haven’t been turned on or are out of service for a while. We’re not exactly sure what happened here yet. We’re going to get in here and investigate shortly and find out,” said Dan Fuller, the West Fargo Fire Department Fire Chief.

There was no one home at the time of the fire.