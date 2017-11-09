Fargo’s Emergency Food Pantry Almost Empty

canned meats, canned vegetables, dairy products, peanut butter and tuna are needed

FARGO, ND — November and December are the busiest months for the Emergency Food Pantry in Fargo.

They’re running out of supplies and may not have enough to help people out this winter season.

Lillia Torres has gotten her groceries from Fargo’s Emergency Food Pantry since it first opened more than 40 years ago.

“It’s a big relief of stress when you come and you know that there’s friendly faces and people that care,” Torres said.

But the entire pantry is almost empty.

That means 60-80 households who depend on the pantry every day will have to look for food elsewhere if it’s not restocked.

“To us, the concern is to not have some of those basic staples here in stock ready and willing and able to give to them,” said Stacie Loegering, executive director of the pantry.

Peanut butter will last about five more weeks but products like tuna will only last a few more days.

Canned meats, canned vegetables and dairy products are also products in high demand that are running out fast.

Sixty percent of the food at the pantry comes from service clubs, churches and other individual donations, while the rest comes from organizations like the Great Plains Food Bank.

Volunteers say they see just how much people who get their groceries from the pantry appreciate having someone who cares.

“That’s one of the really pleasant parts about this job is to see how they can’t thank you enough just for walking around and filling what they want,” said volunteer Dave Baumgardner.

Torres plans to show her appreciation by returning the favor.

“I just sent the application so I can come and put a little hours in to show my appreciation because I know there’s a lot of families out there that do need the help,” Torres said.

The Emergency Food Pantry accepts donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.