Fatal Fire In Beltrami County, MN

Hines Township, MN — A 76 year old man was killed after fire destroyed his Hines Township, Minnesota home.

The Beltrami County Sheriff said a call from neighbors at 3:39 a.m. Thursday morning alerted firefighters to the home.

Oscar Clark Eckstrom died in his home in the 18200 Block of Lookout Tower Road.

Firefighters from Blackduck Fire and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded.

When they arrived the home was fully engulfed.

The case remains under investigation by the Beltrami Sheriff, Blackduck Fire and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.