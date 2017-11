The Force Fall Short Against Des Moines

The Des Moines Buccaneers top the Force 4-2

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force fell short in Thursday’s contest against the Des Moines Buccaneers, 4-2.

The Force out-shot Des Moines 45-21, but two third-period goals gave the Bucs a victory in game one of the two-game series.

The Force are back on the ice Friday at 7:05 p.m.