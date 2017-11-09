LIVE: Self-Defense

You Might Like
Fatal Fire In Beltrami County, MN
Hines Township, MN -- A 76 year old man was killed after fire destroyed his Hines Township, Minnesota home. The Beltrami County Sheriff said a call from neighbors at 3:39 a.m. Thursday morning alerted firefighters to the home. Oscar Clark…
First Grade Students Say Thank You to Veterans by Visiting VA Hospital
FARGO, N.D. -- Veterans' Day is Saturday, and students at a Fargo elementary school continued their tradition of delivering cards to veterans. They braved the cold to give thanks to area veterans. Over sixty…
Slick Roads May Be to Blame for Crash with School Bus in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. -- A three–vehicle crash involving a school bus shut down a busy stretch of road in Fargo just after four this afternoon. The crash happened on 25th Street South between Davies…
