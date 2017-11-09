Man Drives Through Construction Site, Gets Stuck on Train Tracks in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police say no one is hurt after a man drove through a construction site and got his car wedged into a set of train tracks.

It happened at the intersection of Main Avenue and 21th Street in Moorhead just after 9:30 Thursday night.

Moorhead Police Sergeant Ryan Nelson told us a westbound train was about 210 feet away from the car.

He says when the train passed through, the train missed the car by a couple feet.

The driver is being cited for careless driving and going around a construction barricade.

“There’s obviously a lot of construction,” said Sergeant Nelson. “Number one is safety obviously. This is a good example of he drove around the barricade and it could have ended up in a collision with the train itself. There were also workers that were working here.

We need to be aware of the road workers, the highway workers, that put them in danger as well.”

Nelson says the driver was not under the influence at the time.