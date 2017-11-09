Pet Connection: Meet Jellybean

Sweet and tiny.

Jellybean is shivering when she arrives at the KVRR Morning Show studios, and not just because it’s in the single digits outside. The tiny chihuahua is also nervous as heck, but she’s cooperative and well-behaved with visitors and her handler, 4 Luv of Dog rescue worker and founder Kish Hilmert.

The sweet-natured little lady was rescued from a hoarding situation and taken into foster care, where she’s thrived. In part because of her past, Jellybean is the kind of dog who needs some time to get to know and trust you. Hilmert said she would do best in a home that’s calm and organized, without rambunctious children or other potentially distressing elements for the shy little dog. However, she enjoys the company of other dogs very much, so that’s a plus for anyone looking to add to their dog family.

Jellybean warms up after a short while, and with proper introductions to the Morning Show’s Emily Welker, even relaxes enough to start investigating her surroundings. She’s a good reminder for all of us that not every dog will want to jump on you and hug and kiss you, so you also shouldn’t do that to all dogs.

If this sweet little chihuahua and her story warm your heart, check out her profile here: http://www.4luvofdog.org/wp/dogs_available