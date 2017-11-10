9-Man Championship: Foertsch Carries Wyndmere-Lidgerwood to Title

Warbirds win first state title since 2010.

FARGO, N.D. — In 9-man early Friday morning the Warbirds of Wyndmere-Lidgerwood took home their first state title since 2010 with the 60-28 win over Shiloh Christian.

Luke Foertsch rushed for six touchdowns for the Warbirds in the victory.

“I know a lot of us kids we went to that game at the Alerus Center. It was crazy,” Quarterback Wyatt Harles said. “But the next day we all knew we wanted to be in that same position. We wanted to be playing in our senior game, our last game for a state title. So that motivation from the 2010 team drove us through that whole season and it got us in position and we capitalized.”