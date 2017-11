Cass County Electric Spends Day Restoring Power to Customers Near Horace

HORACE, ND — Cass County Electric spent the morning restoring power to nearly 1,000 customers in and around Horace.

Cass County Electric officials say a substation breaker and underground power cable failed, leaving more than 800 customers without power.

The company was able to re-route power for some customers while they replaced the breaker.

Power was restored to all customers by late this afternoon.