Cass County Electric Working on Power Outage

Repair crews from Cass County Electric says the outage hit customers in Horace and area's to the north of the community.

FARGO, N.D. — A power outage that affected more than 800 customers overnight is now down to just over 100.

Cass County Electric says two things happened to cause the outage around 2:00 a.m., Friday.

A breaker failed, that has been repaired.

Also, there was an underground failure.

That is currently under repair.