Class AA Championship: Shanley Finishes Runner-Up for third time since 2014

The Deacons lost to Bismarck St. Mary's 31-12

FARGO, N.D. — For the third time in the last four seasons, Shanley came up short in the North Dakota Class AA Football Championship.

The Bismarck St. Mary’s defense proved to be too tough for the Deacons as they fall 31-12.

This is the Saints’ fourth state title in the last five seasons.