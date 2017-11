EDC Volleyball: West Fargo, Valley City advance to Region Final

Packers, Hi-Liners clinch berth in state tournament.

FARGO, N.D. — In north Fargo on Friday there was more than just the Dakota Bowl. At Fargo North high school the EDC tournament continued for volleyball. Valley City defeated Fargo Davies 3-1. West Fargo beat Shanley 3-1 as well.

With the wins, both West Fargo and Valley City clinch a spot in the state tournament.