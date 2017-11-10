Fans Celebrate at 2017 Dakota Bowl

FARGO, ND — The 2017 Dakota Bowl brought high school football teams from around the state, and all of their fans, to Fargo.

Sue Moffet is one many fans who came out to the Fargodome to see her son play in his final game of his senior year.

She says she has no words to describe how proud she is of the team and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood for supporting the athletes.

Fans threw the team a celebration after winning the game, providing lunch and congratulating them.

“We had local businesses that donated all the money for this event here tonight and pep rallies are full on an evening at six o’clock, full of community members and parents and children and it’s amazing. I don’t know what it is but it’s electric and it’s amazing,” Moffet said.

Moffet was named “athlete mom of the year” at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood.