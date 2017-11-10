HS Play of the Week Nominees: November 10

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE D.J. COLTER-KEN KRAFT HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK
Keith Albertson

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature another pair of football games.

West Fargo’s Andy Gravdahl rushes for a touchdown in the Class AAA State Semifinal by sneaking past the defense.

Otter Tail Central’s Sam Fisher made a great cut in the section final against Ada-Borup to juke the defense on his way to a touchdown.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.

