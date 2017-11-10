KVRR Roundtable: Bison Aim to Clinch Share of MVFC

NDSU takes on USD on Saturday.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) — Two of the top scoring offenses in the Football Championship Subdivision look to bounce back from road losses this week when No. 5 North Dakota State (8-1, 5-1 MVFC) hosts 10th-ranked South Dakota (7-2, 4-2 MVFC) in the 44th annual Harvest Bowl game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700).

USD, ranked second in the nation scoring 41.6 points per game, sits in a four-way tie for second place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference one game behind NDSU.  The Bison, third in the FCS scoring 40.0 points per game, can clinch at least a share of the conference title with one win in their final two games.

