LIVE: Celebrating the Hindu Festival of Lights

Diwali Celebration This Weekend

Members of the Indo-American Association of the Great Plains share some of their culture and talk about Diwali.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights.

They explain the meaning of the festival and how to properly celebrate it.

The group is hosting a Diwali event Saturday, November 11th at Faith + Journey Church at 800 40th Avenue East in West Fargo.

The event will be followed by an Indian dinner.

