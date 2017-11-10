North Dakota’s Gun Deer Season Begins

it will run through November 26

FARGO, ND — One week after Minnesota hunters hit the woods, North Dakota’s gun deer season begins.

Gun season opened at noon and will run through November 26th.

Officials at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department remind people to always wear blaze orange.

They encourage all hunters to let their group know when they’re about to pull the trigger.

They also say this is hunters’ time of the year, regardless of what the temperature is outside.

“This is the time for deer hunters and people who really enjoy the outdoors to gather together and enjoy the heritage and the legacy that deer hunting is,” said Doug Leier, who is with the ND Game and Fish Department. “It’s really anchored in tradition. It really is.”

Leier says hunting is all about making memories, but the venison, sausage and pepper sticks aren’t too bad either.