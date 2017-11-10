Power To The (Punk) People: UND Author Publishes Punk Music Book

Think you know what punk's about? Think again.

In a part of the country dominated by, well, country, punk music might be one of our most poorly-understood art forms.

That is, until you meet Brian Schill. The assistant director at UND’s Office of Alumni and Community Relations has just come out with his first book, This Year’s Work In the Punk Bookshelf: Or, Lusty Scripts, published by Indiana University, and is now available. So we invited Schill to the KVRR Morning Show to find out what we don’t know about punk music.

A lot, as it turns out — including the deep roots some local and regional politicians have in connection with the punk movement. As Schill sits down with Morning Show anchor Emily Welker, the first thing out of his mouth is: did you see the recent election results? From the Twin Cities, to Moorhead, to Duluth, newly-elected politicians with a democratic socialist message are getting into office, Schill said. “That’s about the most punk thing I’ve seen, in a long time… here in the Upper Midwest,” Schill said.

Punk’s roots are deeply political, as well as personal. They are personal for Schill, too, who grew up as a middle-schooler intrigued by the underground punk scene he discovered in Grand Forks and around the Red River Valley region.

Surprised there’s a punk scene around here? Just wait until you see this interview. As you’ll find, it’s not all Sex Pistols in punk music.