THE BUZZ: Little Debbie is a Real Debbie Downer? This One Takes the Cake, Debbie!

You can't get rid of a Nutty Buddy!

NATIONAL — We’ve heard of marketing ploys before by large corporations, but this one really takes the cake!

It appears that the Little Debbie Corporation used their social media account to “hint” that they may be discontinuing one of four popular products forever!

Users were asked to choose from Christmas Tree Cakes, Honey Buns, Oatmeal Creme Pies or a Nutty Buddy.

They posted on their Twitter account a picture of each product with #onegottago, then followed it up with a message saying “We didn’t say it would be easy.”

Nutty Buddy!

What a “Debbie Downer!”

But get this: Officials with the company said, “wait, just kidding!” and admitted it was all a marketing ploy!

They say they never intended to get rid of a favorite snack, they just wanted people to begin talking about them!

The post has nearly 6,000 comments and is trending on Twitter.

Even legendary actor, William Shatner had to Tweet in, saying “How about none of the above?”

We agree, Mr. Shatner.

We agree.