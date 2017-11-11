Brooks’ Career Day Carries Bison to Victory

Ty Brooks rushes for 152 yards in NDSU win over USD.

FARGO, N.D. — With the loss of Lance Dunn the Bison have really struggled to get the run game off the ground for the running backs. A Fargo native stepped up big time for the herd in the top-10 match up against South Dakota.

Ty Brooks, the second back on the depth chart looked fantastic today for NDSU. The Fargo South alum rushed for a career-high 152 yards and three touchdowns for the herd in the 49-14 victory over USD.

NDSU tallied 647 yards of total offense in the win.

“He’s playing with more confidence and that is just about our offense,” Head Coach Chris Klieman said. “You have to have a lot of repetitions. When he was knicked up for four-five weeks in the early part of the season he wasn’t getting the carries from a practice standpoint. I was so impressed with Ty. I know he is an electric football player.”

Ty said he knew the backs had a chance at a big game on Saturday.

“In meetings we knew we were going to be able to run the ball,” Running back Ty Brooks said. “That is what we did today. We came out and just executed the plays that we had. It is always a good feeling as a running back when you get to run the ball a lot so that is what we did.”