Fargo Man Kisses Animals to Raise Money for United Way

Monte Jones kissed chickens, a horse, sheep and a donkey

FARGO, N.D. — One local Fargo man decided to help raise money for the United Way by kissing animals.

Monte Jones says his two least favorite things are the outdoors and animals, so, for $1 or more, he decided to conquer one of his fears and help an organization which he says does so much good for Fargo-Moorhead.

Monte kissed chickens, a horse, sheep and a donkey for as long as it took to raise money for the United Way.

“It’s fantastic what they do and the always need money,” Jones said. “We can always give it to them. If we can figure out a way to make money to donate to them so that they can continue the services that they perform, it’s a no-brainer.”

Jones plans to raise more money next year by kissing animals again.