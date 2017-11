Man Claims Another Man Threatened Him With A Gun During Attempted Robbery

Suspect Didn't Get Any Valuables And Fled On Foot

GRAND FORKS, ND — A man claims he was approached in his car by a black man and threatened with a gun.

The attempted robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in an alley in the 200 block of 6th Street North in Grand Forks.

The victim told police that the suspect fled on foot and didn’t get any valuables.

His age is unknown but the victim says the man had a chin strap style beard and he was wearing a black jacket with a furry hood.

If you have any information on the suspect, call the police in Grand Forks.