Minor Fire at West Acres Mall

The Fargo Fire Department says around 2:45 a.m., they responded to a fire alarm at Macy's.

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – A sprinkler system is credited with preventing a fire from spreading and causing major damage to Macy’s in West Acres early Sunday morning.

The Fargo Fire Department says around 2:45 a.m., they responded to a fire alarm at Macy’s.

When they arrived, they discovered a sprinkler head had activated and extinguished the fire that had started in the management offices.

They determined the fire was caused by an overheated electrical device and spread to nearby office furniture before being extinguished by the sprinkler system.

A damage estimate was not available.