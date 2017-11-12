NDSU WBB Puts up 105, Downs NJIT

Bison improve to 2-0 on the young season.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Seven Bison scored in double figures to help the North Dakota State University women’s basketball team rout NJIT, 105-58, Sunday, Nov. 12, inside the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

The 105 points were the most points scored in a game by NDSU (2-0) since 2013-14 when the Bison netted 112 points in a victory over Mayville State.

Michelle Gaislerova led all scorers with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including a 3-of-4 showing from three-point range, while Sarah Jacobson and Autumn Ogden both tallied double-doubles. Jacobson scored 13 points and dished out a career-high 10 assists, and Ogden posted a career-best 12 points and snagged a game-high 10 rebounds.

Macey Kvilvang added 12 points, while Taylor Thunstedt and Danneka Voegeli each scored 11. Kennedy Childers rounded out the Bison in double figures, netting 10 points, respectively.

North Dakota State shot a blistering 59 percent from the floor and added a 44 percent effort from three-point range in the contest while posting a 51-32 advantage in rebounding. NDSU scored 27 points off 15 NJIT turnovers and owned the paint, outscoring the Highlanders on the inside, 40-20.

NDSU never trailed in the game and led by as much as 50 points early in the fourth quarter.

Ellyn Stoll scored 13 points to lead NJIT (0-2).

The Highlanders shot just 32 percent from the field and 18 percent from three-point range.

North Dakota State is scheduled to continue its season-opening four-game homestand when it hosts UMass Friday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Scheels Center.