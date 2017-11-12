Outside Firm Will Investigate Sexual Harassment Allegations At Minnesota State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's House speaker says an outside firm will be hired to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. Two women came forward this week and said Republican State Rep. Tony Cornish sexually harassed them.…
GRAND FORKS, ND -- A man claims he was approached in his car by a black man and threatened with a gun. The attempted robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in an alley in the 200 block of 6th Street…
FARGO, ND -- The sprinkler system at Macy's did its job overnight and prevented a fire from spreading. Firefighters responded to West Acres Mall around 2:42 a.m. after a fire alarm went off in Macy's. It was determined that the…