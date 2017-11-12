Santa Claus is Already In Fargo!

FARGO, ND — Santa Claus is coming to town…and he’s early.

Scheels hosted the famous man in red for kids and families to take a holiday photo with this season.

Each family or group receives the first photo free, with other opportunities to purchase packages.

Scheels has already started to prepare for the holiday season and staff say they have a ton of items you can check off your holiday list at their store.

“It’s really important for us to offer this as an opportunity for kids to do that. It’s the first time they can really meet Santa so that’s really important for us to be the first stop. We do it for one day so it’s nice way for us to just kind of take a time out from the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season or what’s before the Christmas season and pay homage to Santa, the big guy over here right behind us,” said Caryn Olsen, the store’s event leader.

This is the eighth year Scheels is bringing the holiday spirit early.