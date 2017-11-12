Stick Earns MVFC Player of the Week Honors

NDSU travels to Illinois State this weekend.

FARGO, N.D. — One week after committing four turnovers in NDSU’s only loss of the year, Easton Stick went 11 of 12 passing for a career-high 307 yards and one touchdown with zero turnovers in North Dakota State’s 49-14 win over South Dakota.

Stick completed passes of 35, 40, 47, 55 and 77 yards as the Bison rolled up 647 yards of total offense and averaged 11.2 yards per play.

Stick completed his first 11 pass attempts, a career-high and fifth best in NDSU history. Head coach Chris Klieman said he knew Easton would respond well.

“He was gonna bounce back. I was excited for him,” Klieman said. “I could see a little glimmer in his eyes this whole week when we got a chance to talk and stuff. That is what you want out of a competitor.”

Stick was not worried about personal achievements after the herd’s victory on Saturday.

“It’s a team game, it’s not a personal game,” Stick said. “The goal was to come out and win the next one, especially being senior day and understanding what was on the line with conference and things like that. We wanted to come out and execute.”