Stick Earns MVFC Player of the Week Honors

NDSU travels to Illinois State this weekend.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — One week after committing four turnovers in NDSU’s only loss of the year, Easton Stick went 11 of 12 passing for a career-high 307 yards and one touchdown with zero turnovers in North Dakota State’s 49-14 win over South Dakota.

Stick completed passes of 35, 40, 47, 55 and 77 yards as the Bison rolled up 647 yards of total offense and averaged 11.2 yards per play.

Stick completed his first 11 pass attempts, a career-high and fifth best in NDSU history. Head coach Chris Klieman said he knew Easton would respond well.

“He was gonna bounce back. I was excited for him,” Klieman said. “I could see a little glimmer in his eyes this whole week when we got a chance to talk and stuff. That is what you want out of a competitor.”

Stick was not worried about personal achievements after the herd’s victory on Saturday.

“It’s a team game, it’s not a personal game,” Stick said. “The goal was to come out and win the next one, especially being senior day and understanding what was on the line with conference and things like that. We wanted to come out and execute.”

Related Post

Tri-College University Marks 40 Years Serving Stud...
UND Football Emphasizing ‘Focus’ Befor...
Mental Awareness Fair Lets NDSU Students Know They...
Bison Basketball with Tons of Respect for Daum

You Might Like

Breast Friends: Through Good Times and Bad

FARGO, ND -- It's the phrase no one ever wants to hear: "You have breast cancer." The reality is there are many here in metro that have. More and more these days, you hear…

Pink It Forward Is Celebrating Women

FARGO, ND -- Although October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month, organizations worldwide are still raising funds and awareness for the disease. One local organization is celebrating women and proving that one small gesture can…