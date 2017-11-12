Two Stabbed During Theft From Macy’s Dressing Room At Mall of America

Suspect Is In Custody After The Sunday Evening Stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A suspect attempting to steal personal items from a men’s dressing room at Macy’s at the Mall of America stabs two people.

It all went down around 6:45 p.m. Sunday in Bloomington.

Police Chief Jeff Potts said, “There have been two adult males that have been taken to the hospital and have what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody.”

Chief Potts says the victim interrupted the theft and the suspect pulled a knife on him.

A family member jumped in to help and was also stabbed.

No word on if the suspect was hurt.