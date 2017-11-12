Two Stabbed During Theft From Macy’s Dressing Room At Mall of America

Suspect Is In Custody After The Sunday Evening Stabbing
TJ Nelson

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A suspect attempting to steal personal items from a men’s dressing room at Macy’s at the Mall of America stabs two people.

It all went down around 6:45 p.m. Sunday in Bloomington.

Police Chief Jeff Potts said, “There have been two adult males that have been taken to the hospital and have what are described as non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody.”

Chief Potts says the victim interrupted the theft and the suspect pulled a knife on him.

A family member jumped in to help and was also stabbed.

No word on if the suspect was hurt.

Related Post

Two Late Goals Surge Force Past Thunder
Fargo Woman Charged in Early Morning Stabbing Inve...
Jury Selected in Fargo Murder Trial; Friends and F...
Mall of America Closed On Thanksgiving

You Might Like

Breast Friends: Through Good Times and Bad

FARGO, ND -- It's the phrase no one ever wants to hear: "You have breast cancer." The reality is there are many here in metro that have. More and more these days, you hear…

Pink It Forward Is Celebrating Women

FARGO, ND -- Although October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month, organizations worldwide are still raising funds and awareness for the disease. One local organization is celebrating women and proving that one small gesture can…