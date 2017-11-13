Go Behind the Scenes at Wahpeton’s Chahinkapa Zoo

The Chahinkapa Zoo Offers Personalized Tours For Any Occasion
Jackie Kelly

WAHPETON, ND — If you’ve always wanted to get up close and personal with exotic animals now is your chance.

The Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton is taking you behind the scenes.

You can take a personalized tour where you can do things such as feed lemurs, kangaroos, calves, or spend time with Tal the orangutan.

Zoo staff says they can cater to any occasion, a five course meal, a wine pairing or even a birthday party.

“If you don’t see something on our list, ask about it,” said Zoo Director, Kathy Diekman. “Take a look at our animal inventory and say, ‘hey I’ve got something really special with this or I like snow leopards or my husband likes this or my child likes that’ and we’ll put together something very custom for you.”

For more information, click here.

